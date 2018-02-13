Priya Prakash Varrier, The Nation's New Crush. 5 Pics From Her Instagram. You're Welcome

Highlights
- Priya's wink has sent the entire Internet into a meltdown
- She features in a song from Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love
- The song has garnered over 8 million views on YouTube
The clip that has sent the Internet into such a meltdown is from a song titled Manikya Malaraya Poovi from Oru Adaar Love, in which Priya and her co-stars appear to be playing school students. In the viral footage, Priya flirts with a fellow student, who is as overwhelmed by her wink and smile as social media was. On YouTube, the clip has been watched over eight million times so far.
Wait... what's that puddle on the floor? Oh, your heart.
While her Instagram account is verified now, Priya's Twitter is still missing the blue tick. She tweeted on Monday, "Thank you so much for the love and support."
Thank you so much for the love and support for #ManikyaMalarayaPoovi#OruAdaarLove. 4.3 Million views for YouTube & counting, 600k+ for me going bigger in Instagram. #MondayMotivation#PriyaPrakashVarrierpic.twitter.com/vKLLQKiho2— Priya Prakash Varrier (@ppriyavarrier) February 12, 2018
If you need a refresher on what she's referring to, here's just a few of the tweets about Priya's wink.
Okay! India we need to talk #PriyaPrakashVarrierpic.twitter.com/tregcDk8MF— Waqar (@Waqar_kTTk) February 12, 2018
Omg this music and her expressions #PriyaPVarrier#PriyaPrakash#PriyaVarrier#PriyaPrakashVarrierpic.twitter.com/KXjr3TPEXp— dolly (@biblio_oo) February 12, 2018
The trends and hashtags might be devoted to Priya Prakash Varrier but her co-star Mohammed Roshan - the student she flirts with in the song - is also getting some love online. "Dear girls, don't let the video fool you. Even the guy is damn too cute," read a tweet. Another user wrote, "The cute guy who melts with the girl's wink in #OruAdaarLove is no less charming than her." (Yes, we agree too).
Dear girls, don't let the video fool you.#roshanabdulrahoof#PriyaPrakashVarrier#thiseyeexpression guy pic.twitter.com/ESyjyhnSPD— Pros AK(@born_an_awesome) February 12, 2018Comments
Oru Adaar Love has been directed by Omar Lulu and is scheduled to release on March 3.