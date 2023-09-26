The Moment Parineeti Chopra Made Her Bridal Entry. Watch Viral Video

Parineeti Chopra in a still from the video. (courtesy: parineetichopra_obsession)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married in the presence of family members and a few friends at Udaipur's The Leela Palace over the weekend. The couple shared stunning pictures from the wedding on their respective social media profiles on Monday. Meanwhile, a video of Parineeti Chopra's bridal entry is also going viral on the Internet. It features the actress walking down the aisle with a bright smile on her face. She is also seen briefly waving in the video. The video was posted by several fan pages dedicated to Parineeti. The video also features Parineeti's aunt (Priyanka's mother) Madhu Chopra in the backdrop.

Here's a video of Parineeti Chopra's bridal entry:

Another super cute video of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha dancing together dressed in their wedding ensembles. Take a look:

Here's a super cute video of the couple from the wedding:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha shared their wedding album on Instagram, on Monday and they captioned it, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time...So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other... Our forever begins now."

After wrapping up their wedding festivities, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha flew to Delhi on Monday, They happily posed in Udaipur as well as the Delhi airport. The couple's pre-wedding festivities began with an ardas ceremony in Delhi, which was followed by a Sufi night with only close friends and family members in attendance. In Udaipur, a mehendi was held on Friday night, which was followed by haldi and a Bollywood sangeet on Saturday. The wedding and reception took place on Sunday.