What Is So Special About Parineeti Chopra's Wedding Veil? It Features Husband Raghav Chadha's Name, Of Course

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: parineetichopra)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are now husband and wife. The couple exchanged vows in a traditional ceremony on Sunday, September 24. The wedding, which took place in Rajasthan's Udaipur, was attended by the couple's families and relatives. From tennis ace Sania Mirza to former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh, Parineeti and Raghav's friends also came under one roof to mark the festivities. On a fine Monday morning, Parineeti and Raghav decided to share some magical pictures from her wedding on Instagram. She was a Manish Malhotra bride. In the pics, the much-in-love couple are seen performing the rituals. But there is one picture in particular that stole our attention. It features Parineeti's bridal veil with Raghav's name written on it. The pic was clicked when she was walking down the aisle. Sharing the wedding album on Instagram, Parineeti wrote, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time...So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other... Our forever begins now…” Replying to the post, Parineeti's sister, global icon Priyanka Chopra, who couldn't attend the occasion due to work, wrote, “My blessings always.” She has also added a red heart, fire and heart eye emojis to her comment. Actress Neha Dhupia said, “Congratulations you two…Here's to the best and the best lives together.” Actress Malaika Arora wrote, “Congratulations Mr and Mrs…Loads of love.” Harbhajan Singh too congratulated the newlyweds. Parineeti's Uunchai co-star Anupam Kher said, “Congratulations! Love and prayers always.”

Manish Malhotra has shared some pictures from the magical wedding on Instagram. The designer also opened up about the discussions he had with Parineeti Chopra regarding the wedding look. He said, “My dearest Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. Many congratulations, lots of love and blessings. Parineeti from our discussions of all your outfits at my Atelier and Home .. our laughter and your love for tone-on-tone geometrical intricate artwork to the emerald jewellery me sketching and designing for you .. all loving memories for life .. you bring Joy and there is only and only love for you.”

Manish Malhotra also dropped a picture of Parineeti Chopra's customised veil on Instagram Stories. Take a look:

Congratulations, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha.