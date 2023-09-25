Priyanka Chopra's Mom Madhu Explains Absence From Parineeti-Raghav Wedding: "She's Working"

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: parineetichopra)

Congratulations, Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha. The couple got married on Sunday. The ceremony took place in the presence of their families and close friends in Rajasthan's Udaipur. Well, it was a big fat Punjabi wedding. From 90s-themed sangeet night to yummy food spreads, everything was perfect. The only thing missing was Parineeti's superstar sister Priyanka Chopra. She couldn't attend the wedding festivities. As per Priyanka's mother Dr Madhu Chopra, the actress has been keeping busy. In a video, she said, “Woh [Priyanka Chopra] kam kar rahe hain, kam karrhe hain abhi wahan pe. [Priyanka Chopra has some work commitments].” When asked about the wedding, Dr Madhu Chopra said, “Bahut badhiya [Very good]”.

Dr Madhu Chopra was also asked about the gift she gave to the newlyweds. To this, she said, “Unlogo ne sab mana kardiya tha. Koi lena dena nahi. Bas bahot sara ashirwaad diya. [They had a no-gift policy. Only love and blessings.]” For bride Parineeti Chopra, she said, “Waise hi khoobsurat hai aur acchi lag rahi thi. [She was looking beautiful.]”

Now, Priyanka Chopra has reacted to the first set of official wedding pictures shared by Parineeti Chopra on Instagram. Congratulating the newlyweds, she said, “ My blessings always.” Priyanka has also added a bunch of emojis to her comment.

A day before Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding festivities kick-started in Udaipur, Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable note all the way from Los Angeles. Priyanka dropped a super cool picture of Parineeti on her Instagram Stories and said, “I hope you are as happy and as content as this on your big day little one...Always wishing you so much love...” She ended the note with the hashtag, “New beginnings.”

To celebrate the big day, Priyanka Chopra has shared a happy picture featuring herself and daughter Malti Marie. The photo is from their pool time. Here, Priyanka is seen playing with her little bundle of joy.

Congratulations to the newlyweds.