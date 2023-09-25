Alia Bhatt's Adorable Wish For 'Dearest Of All Ones' Parineeti Chopra: 'Welcome To The Club'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: parineetichopra)

After a weekend of pre-wedding festivities, actress Parineeti Chopra got married to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on Sunday. A day after the wedding ceremony, the actress and her husband treated her fans to lovely photos from their big fat Udaipur wedding. As soon as the post was up, fans and celebrities flooded her comment section with congratulatory wishes. One of the sweetest wish however came from actress Alia Bhatt, who reshared the couple's post on her Instagram feed and wrote, "Congratulations dearest of all ones...wishing you both a wholesome ride ahead...welcome to the club."

See Alia Bhatt's post for Parineeti Chopra:

Mewnwhile, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha on Monday shared similar posts as husband and wife. In the picture Parineeti can be seen looking stunning in a Manish Malhotra lehenga while Raghav Chadha compliments her as in a cream sherwani. "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now," Parineeti Chopra beautifully captioned the post.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Also dropping a comment on the picture was Parineeti Chopra's cousin Priyanka Chopra. Congratulating the newlyweds, she said, “ My blessings always.” On Monday morning, Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra was spotted at Udaipur airport as she made her way back from the wedding venue. As per Priyanka's mother Dr Madhu Chopra, the actress has been keeping busy. In a video, she said, “Woh [Priyanka Chopra] kam kar rahe hain, kam karrhe hain abhi wahan pe. [Priyanka Chopra has some work commitments].” When asked about the wedding, Dr Madhu Chopra said, “Bahut badhiya [Very good]”.

Dr Madhu Chopra was also asked about the gift she gave to the newlyweds. To this, she said, “Unlogo ne sab mana kardiya tha. Koi lena dena nahi. Bas bahot sara ashirwaad diya. [They had a no-gift policy. Only love and blessings.]” For bride Parineeti Chopra, she said, “Waise hi khoobsurat hai aur acchi lag rahi thi. [She was looking beautiful.]”

See the video below:

Congratulations to the newlyweds.