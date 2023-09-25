Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Post Wedding Pics: 'Blessed To Be Mr And Mrs'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: parineetichopra)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have posted photos from their big fat Udaipur wedding. The pictures show the couple dressed for their day wedding in Udaipur - a blush lehenga for the bride and cream sherwani for the groom. The photos give glimpses of Parineeti and Raghav's jaimala and pheras as well as one in which he plants a kiss on her forehead. "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew," Parineeti wrote, referring to a post she shared after the engagement in May in which she revealed that she had known Raghav was "the one" over a fateful breakfast date. "Been waiting for this day for a long time. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs. Couldn't have lived without each other. Our forever begins now," read Parineeti's caption.

See the post here:

The wedding festivities took place yesterday at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur. After Raghav's sehrabandi at Lake Palace, the baaraat left for the wedding venue in curtained boats. A jaimala was followed by the pheras and then the vidaai.

Pre-wedding ceremonies included a haldi, mehendi and a 90s-themed sangeet where singer Navraj Hans performed live. Last week, an ardas and a Sufi night were held in New Delhi.

Guests at the wedding included several of Raghav Chadha's AAP colleagues, among them Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann. Sania Mirza, a close friend of Parineeti Chopra, attended the wedding as did Manish Malhotra who designed the bride's wardrobe. Karan Johar was scheduled to be at the wedding but is reported to have had a family emergency. The most notable celebrity absence was Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti's cousin. Priyanka was busy working, her mother Madhu said while flying out of Udaipur this morning.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in May. Priyanka flew in from Los Angeles to attend.

Parineeti Chopra, last seen in Uunchai, has a release coming up in Mission Raniganj opposite Akshay Kumar. She will also be seen in Amar Singh Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh.