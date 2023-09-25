Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Post Wedding Pics: "Blessed To Be Mr And Mrs"

The wedding festivities took place yesterday at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Post Wedding Pics: 'Blessed To Be Mr And Mrs'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: parineetichopra)

New Delhi:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have posted photos from their big fat Udaipur wedding. The pictures show the couple dressed for their day wedding in Udaipur - a blush lehenga for the bride and cream sherwani for the groom. The photos give glimpses of Parineeti and Raghav's jaimala and pheras as well as one in which he plants a kiss on her forehead. "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew," Parineeti wrote, referring to a post she shared after the engagement in May in which she revealed that she had known Raghav was "the one" over a fateful breakfast date. "Been waiting for this day for a long time. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs. Couldn't have lived without each other. Our forever begins now," read Parineeti's caption.

See the post here:

Also Read

.