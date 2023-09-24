Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's Wedding Venue All Lit Up - See Pics

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding venue.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's Udaipur wedding is a big, fat one indeed. Their wedding took place at the Leela Palace and it is all lit up for the big day of the couple. The venue, situated in the middle of Lake Pichola, looks every bit resplendent what with lights and decor. Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding reception is also taking place in Udaipur tonight. The guest list for the wedding mostly comprised Raghav Chadha's political colleagues. Team bride was represented by Parineeti Chopra's best friend Sania Mirza and designer Manish Malhotra, who was the official wedding couturier for Parineeti Chopra.

Here are the pictures of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding venue:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in the presence of family members and friends in May in Delhi's Kapurthala House. They hosted their big, fat wedding in Udaipur. The couple's wedding festivities kick-started with an ardas ceremony in Delhi, which was followed by a Sufi night with only close friends and family members in attendance. On Friday, they checked into Udaipur, where a mehendi ceremony was held the same night. It was followed by haldi and a Bollywood sangeet on Saturday. The wedding took place on Sunday. The groom took his baaraat to the venue via boats.

The couple's dating rumours started doing the rounds after they were pictured at a Mumbai eatery together earlier this year, which was followed by a couple of appearances at the airport together. They were also spotted at an IPL match together. They made their relationship official with an engagement ceremony in May this year.