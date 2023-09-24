Inside Pic From Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's Mehendi Is Crazy Viral

Parineeti Chopra at her mehendi. (courtesy: parineetichopra_obsession)

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's big, fat wedding photos are awaited. Meanwhile, we bring to you a picture of the bride from her mehendi festivities. The photo that is going insanely viral on the Internet, features Parineeti Chopra happily posing with a few wedding guests. The photo was curated by Parineeti Chopra's fan pages on Instagram. For the festive occasion, the actress wore a printed green and blue kurta that she paired with white pants. She accentuated her look with an OTT choker. She had her hair styled in a sleek ponytail. Stunning is the word for the look. We also got a glimpse of her mehendi design in the photo.

See the picture here:

We also got a glimpse of Parineeti Chopra with Raghav Chadha from their sangeet night. The photos were originally posted by singer Navraj Hans on his Instagram profile. However, he later deleted the post. The pictures were later posted by several fan pages dedicated to the actress.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in the presence of family members and friends in May in Delhi's Kapurthala House and their big, fat wedding took place in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

Parineeti Chopra is the star of films like Code Name: Tiranga, The Girl On The Train, the Saina Nehwal biopic, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kesari, Shuddh Desi Romance and Ishaqzaade to name a few. The actress was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai.

Parineeti Chopra's upcoming projects include Amar Singh Chamkila's biopic and a film titled Capsule Gill. She will next be seen in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, co-starring Akshay Kumar.