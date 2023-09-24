Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding Live Updates: Priyanka Chopra No-Show, Akshay Kumar Not Expected

Parineeti at Priyanka's birthday in Mexico (Courtesy: parineetichopra)

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha will marry in Udaipur today. The guest list for the wedding is heavy on politicians - Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann are in Udaipur for the wedding. The Bollywood guest list is relatively short - the bride's cousin Priyanka Chopra has not put in an appearance and nor is Parineeti's co-star Akshay Kumar expected. Karan Johar will arrive today as will Manish Malhotra who has designed Parineeti's wedding looks. The wedding venue is the Leela Palace hotel where most guests are also staying. The baraat will go by boat from the iconic Lake Palace to the Leela Palace. Boats are the mode of transport across Lake Pichola and guests have been spotted being ferried to their hotels the last two days. The bride and groom arrived on Friday to a grand welcome at the airport which was decorated for the ladkiwale, baraatis and guests. A mehendi was held on Friday evening. Yesterday, a haldi ceremony was held in the morning followed by a welcome lunch and then a 90s-themed sangeet at night. Pre-wedding festivities began last week in New Delhi. An ardas was held at Raghav's residence followed by a Sufi night at which the guest list included cricketer Harbhajan Singh. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in New Delhi in May. Priyanka flew from Los Angeles to attend.

Here are the Live Updates from Parineeti-Raghav's wedding festivities:

Sep 24, 2023 09:42 (IST) Parineeti-Raghav Wedding: The Sangeet

The sangeet held last night was 90s-themed and everyone dressed accordingly. Guests received a customised cassette as a party favour and the music included a live performance by Navraj Hans and Bollywood sets by DJ Sumit



Sep 24, 2023 09:24 (IST) Parineeti-Raghav Wedding: No Akshay Kumar

Akshay and Parineeti, who also appeared together in Kesari, recently featured in the song Jalsa from Mission Raniganj



Sep 24, 2023 09:08 (IST) Parineeti-Raghav Wedding: No Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar, Parineeti's co-star of two films, is not expected to attend the wedding. Akshay, who is believed to be abroad, stars with the bride-to-be in Mission Raniganj, releasing soon.



Sep 24, 2023 08:52 (IST) Parineeti-Raghav Wedding: The Priyanka Factor

Priyanka doesn't seem to be on a plane because she was active on Instagram a few hours ago, posting this Instagram Story on the Women's Reservation Bill. Also to be noted - the flight from Los Angeles to India takes many hours, even by chartered plane

