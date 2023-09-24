Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha 90s Sangeet: Aunt Madhu Chopra Slays In Silver

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: drmadhuakhourichopra)

While global star Priyanka Chopra's presence at her cousin Parineeti's wedding today in Udaipur continues to be uncertain, her mom and Parineeti's aunt Madhu Chopra treated her fans on Saturday night with a selfie, most likely from Parineeti Chopra's sangeet night held in Udaipur. In the picture shared, we can see Madhu Chopra all decked up in a shimmery silver ensemble. She can also be seen wearing a flower as a maang-teeka. ICYMI, celeb couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha hosted a 90s-themed sangeet on Saturday night, which was attended by their close friends and family.

This is the post we were talking about:

Meanwhile, ladkiwale Manish Malhotra and Parineeti's BFF Sania Mirza checked into Udaipur on Sunday afternoon. When asked, "How does it feel you will be dressing up Parineeti today," Manish Malhotra replied with a smile, "It feels very good." When asked what is the theme for the wedding outfit, the designer replied, "You will see it today."

FYI, Manish Malhotra is bride-to-be Parineeti Chopra's official wedding couturier. See their pictures from the airport:

Parineeti Chopra's aunt (Priyanka Chopra's mother) Madhu Chopra landed in Udaipur on Friday afternoon. Madhu Chopra clicked at the Udaipur airport:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding festivities began with an ardas ceremony in Delhi earlier this week. It was followed by a musical Sufi Night. Madhu Chopra was spotted at the venue of the latter event. She happily posed for the cameras stationed outside.

Parineeti and Raghav will get married today. The pheras, vidai is likely to wrap up by 6:30 PM, post which a reception will be held at around 8:30 PM.