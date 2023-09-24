Inside Pic From Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's Sangeet: Don't Miss The Bride's Mehendi

Parineeti Chopra with Raghav Chadha. (courtesy: parineetichopra_obsession)

We got a glimpse of the couple of the moment - Parineeti Chopra with Raghav Chadha from their sangeet night and the photos have our heart. The photos were originally posted by singer Navraj Hans on his Instagram profile. However, he later deleted the post. The pictures were later posted by several fan pages dedicated to the actress. The first shot features Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha posing with the singer. The second shot is a candid click of the couple. We also got a glimpse of Parineeti Chopra's henna design in the pictures. The photos are too cute to miss.

Check out the photos here:

Navraj Hans' live band performed at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's sangeet ceremony in Udaipur last night. DJ Sumit also played at the gala. The menu for the ceremony included rabri, jalebi, maggi, panipuri among other things. Also, the wedding guests were handed out cassettes with customized captions written on them basis their personalities. In one of the inside videos from last night, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann can also be seen.

Parineeti Chopra is the star of films like Code Name: Tiranga, The Girl On The Train, the Saina Nehwal biopic, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Hasee Toh Phasee, Kesari, Shuddh Desi Romance and Ishaqzaade to name a few. The actress was last seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai.

Parineeti Chopra's upcoming projects include Amar Singh Chamkila's biopic and a film titled Capsule Gill. She will next be seen in Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue, co-starring Akshay Kumar.