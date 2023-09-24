Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Sangeet: 90s Fashion Parade, Popcorn And Candy Floss, Live Music By Navraj Hans

Parineeti Chopra shared this image. (Courtesy: parineetichopra )

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's pre-wedding festivities are creating quite a stir across social media. The couple, who will be getting married today in Udaipur in the presence of close friends and family members, hosted a 90s-theme sangeet ceremony on Saturday night. The sangeet night began with guests shaking a leg to Punjabi songs sung by Navraj Hans' live band. Then Bollywood songs played by DJ Sumit took precedence. For the night, all guests were dressed in Indo-western attires from the 90s. A 90s themed popcorn and candy floss machine was also installed to add to the mood of the night. Food counters ranging from rabri, jalebi, maggi, panipuri and others were set up for the guests. The wedding guests were handed cassettes with customized captions written on them basis their personalities. FYI, Navraj Hans is the son-in-law of singer Daler Mehndi.

DJ Sumit was pictured at Udaipur airport on Saturday afternoon. Here is a picture of him:

For the unversed, DJ Sumit has previously played at the weddings of cricketer Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech and actors Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha.

Prior to the sangeet, the couple's haldi ceremony took place in the morning. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha participated in the ceremony together. During the haldi ceremony, the ladkiwale and ladkewale performed Gidda (a Punjabi folk dance). Apart from haldi ceremony, welcome lunch was arranged for the guests. The menu comprised of Asian and Indian cuisine.

Besides the wedding festivities, a few guests are expected to check into the wedding destination - Udaipur today. Designer and Parineeti Chopra's official wedding couturier Manish Malhotra is expected to arrive in Udaipur on Sunday with filmmaker Karan Johar. As per sources, Akshay Kumar will give the wedding a miss as he is not in the country. Parineeti Chopra's superstar cousin Priyanka Chopra's presence at the wedding remains uncertain.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in the presence of family members and friends in May in Delhi's Kapurthala House. According to news agency ANI, Parineeti and Raghav have studied together at the London School of Economics. The two have been friends for a long time now.