Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's 90s Sangeet: Navraj Hans Sang Sad Songs On Demand, Danced For 3 Hours

Image was shared by Navraj Hans. (Courtesy: navraj_hans Mes )

Renowned singer Navraj Hans, a special guest at Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's 90s-themed sangeet night, was recently spotted at the Udaipur airport where he revealed some interesting details about the sangeet night, the videos of which are currently going viral on the Internet. Asked about his experience last night, the Mundiya singer simply said, "Dhai-teen ghante ka programme tha, bohut maza aaya (It was an event spanning over 2.5 to 3 hours, had a lot of fun)." On being asked to comment on the couple Parineeti and Raghav, the singer said, "Down-to-earth couple hain, bohut pyaar diya unhone, sab logon ne enjoy kiya. Dhai-teen ghante log continuously nachte rahe (They are an extremely down-to-earth couple. I got big love from them, everybody was enjoying. For 2-3 hours, they continued dancing)."

The singer, who happens to be Daler Mehndi's son-in-law, also shed light on the songs played at the party and regarding its 90s theme. He said, "Do-chaar jo gaane mere unko pasand the kuch sad songs the, woh bhi specially maine sunaye. Kuch 90s ke gaane jo mujhe aate the, woh bhi maine sunaye (There were a few songs of mine that they liked and some sad songs that they wanted me to play. I also sang some 90s songs which I knew)."

Parineeti and Raghav, who are all set to get married in a few hours, received big love from the singer, who wished them luck on their marital journey. He said. "Unki Jodi Hamesha salamat Rahe, unka ishq hamesha salamat rahe. Bohut hi khubsoorat lag rahe the dono and they had so much fun (may their companionship and love live long The couple was looking very beautiful yesterday and they had so much fun)."

Meanwhile, the singer has reshared an image from last night on his Instagram feed, featuring himself with Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. In the picture, we can see Parineeti Chopra looking stunning in a silver lehenga while Raghav Chadha compliments her in a black kurta and pants.

Take a look at the picture below:

A bunch of pictures from the event last night were also shared by a fan page on Instagram alongside the caption that read, "damnnnnn!#ragneeti from their sangeet ceremony last night, they look amazing."

This is the post we are talking about:

Meanwhile, a video of guests grooving to Navraj Hans' live performance yesterday night has been going viral on the Internet. Take a look at the video here:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha arrived in Udaipur on Friday morning. They received a warm welcome at the airport. Parineeti wore a red ensemble while Raghav Chadha complemented her in a black outfit. The couple's pre-wedding festivities began with an ardas ceremony in Delhi, which was followed by a Sufi night with only close friends and family members in attendance.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in the presence of family members and friends in May in Delhi's Kapurthala House.