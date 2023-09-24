Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding Day: Band, Baaja And Curtained Boats For Baaraat

Parineeti-Raghav wedding: Scenes from the wedding day.

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha are all set for their big, fat wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan today. The couple are getting married at the iconic Leela Palace. Groom Raghav Chadha was pictured taking his baarat to the venue, the Leela Palace via boat. The boat was decorated with white flowers and was covered with curtains throughout. Speaking of the ladkiwale, this morning, Parineeti Chopra's best friend and tennis ace Sania Mirza and fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who has designed Parineeti's bridal outfit, checked into Udaipur airport. Raghav Chadha's political colleagues, cricketer Harbhajan Singh, along with wife Geeta Basra are also attending the wedding.

Here are the photos of the curtained baarat boat:

Here are some photos from the wedding day:

After the wedding, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's reception will also take place tonight in Udaipur.

Last night, a Bollywood sangeet took place, where Navraj Hans' live band performed. DJ Sumit also played at the gala. The menu for the ceremony included rabri, jalebi, maggi, panipuri among other things. Also, the wedding guests were handed out cassettes with customized captions written on them basis their personalities.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in the presence of family members and friends in May in Delhi's Kapurthala House. The couple's pre-wedding festivities began with an ardas ceremony in Delhi, which was followed by a Sufi night with only close friends and family members in attendance. In Udaipur, a mehendi was held on Friday night, which was followed by haldi and a Bollywood sangeet on Saturday.