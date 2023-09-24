Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Why Karan Johar Didn't Attend

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: karanjohar )

Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha got married in Udaipur today. While the couple's friends and family flew in for the big, fat destination wedding, Parineeti's Chopra cousin Priyanka Chopra and filmmaker Karan Johar had to give the event a miss. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who was likely to check into the wedding destination on Sunday alongside designer Manish Malhotra, had to skip the event due to a family emergency. A source close to the development was quoted telling Zoom TV, "Karan had every intention to attend the wedding as he is very fond of both Parineeti and Raghav. He was set to fly down to Udaipur on Sunday when a family emergency forced him to cancel the intended wedding festivities. Sad, because he had planned all his clothes for the functions so elaborately."

Apart from Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra's cousin Priyanka Chopra was also absent from the wedding festivities. Her mom Madhu Chopra, however landed in Udaipur on Friday and has been an active part of all pre-wedding festivities ever since.

On Saturday however, Priyanka Chopra sent big love to her cousin via Instagram. In a post, she wrote, "I hope you are as happy and as content as this on your big day little one...Always wishing you so much love...#Newbeginnings."

Read Priyanka Chopra's note for Parineeti here:

The bride-to-be's designer Manish Malhotra and BFF Sania Mirza landed in Udaipur today afternoon to join in the celebrations.

Coming back to the wedding, Groom Raghav Chadha took his baaraat via a curtained boat to the Leela Palace this afternoon. The boat was decorated with white flowers and was covered with curtains throughout. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's reception will take place tonight in Udaipur.

Last night, a Bollywood sangeet took place, where Navraj Hans' live band performed. The menu for the ceremony included rabri, jalebi, maggi, panipuri among other things. Also, the wedding guests were handed out cassettes with customized captions written on them basis their personalities.