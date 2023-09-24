Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding Venue: Breathtaking Views From Leela Palace Shared By Geeta Basra

The views from the venue. (courtesy: geetabasra)

It's Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding day and just like many other celebs (read Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas) this couple too picked Rajasthan as their wedding destination. The wedding festivities took place at the two iconic venues - the Lake Palace, Udaipur and The Leela Palace by lake Pichola. The wedding is being held at the latter. Groom Raghav Chadha took his baaraat via a curtained boat to the Leela Palace this afternoon. Meanwhile, wedding guest Geeta Basra, who is attending the wedding with husband Harbhajan Singh, shared some snippets of the view from her boat ride to the venue. Earlier this morning, bride's brother Shivang Chopra also shared a glimpse of the breathtaking view.

See the pictures shared by Geeta Basra here:

This is what Shivang Chopra posted this morning on Instagram:

The couple's pre-wedding festivities began with an ardas ceremony in Delhi, which was followed by a Sufi night with only close friends and family members in attendance. In Udaipur, a mehendi was held on Friday night, which was followed by haldi and a Bollywood sangeet on Saturday. After the wedding today, a grand reception is scheduled to take place in Udaipur tonight itself.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's dating rumours started doing the rounds after they were pictured at a Mumbai eatery together earlier this year, which was followed by a couple of appearances at the airport together. They were also spotted at an IPL match together. They made their relationship official with an engagement ceremony in Delhi in May this year. It was attended by close friends and family members only.