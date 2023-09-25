Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Make First Public Appearance As Newlyweds - See Udaipur Pics

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha at Udaipur airport.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha made their first appearance for cameras after their wedding yesterday. The newlyweds posed at Udaipur jetty on their way to the airport. The couple arrived by boat from the Leela Palace where the wedding was held and walked to the end of the jetty where cameras waited. Parineeti looked lovely in a flowing pink tunic top and jeans – her matching pale pink chooras could be seen in the pictures. Raghav wore white. The couple will fly to New Delhi from Udaipur.

Earlier today, the couple shared photos of the wedding on their social media handles. The pictures give glimpses of Parineeti and Raghav's jaimala and pheras as well as one in which he plants a kiss on her forehead. "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew," Parineeti wrote, referring to a post she shared after the engagement in May in which she revealed that she had known Raghav was "the one" over a fateful breakfast date. "Been waiting for this day for a long time. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs. Couldn't have lived without each other. Our forever begins now," read Parineeti's caption.

Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha's big fat wedding was held in Udaipur and attended by the groom's colleagues Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, chief ministers of Delhi and Punjab respectively. The ladkiwale contingent included designer Manish Malhotra, who created Parineeti's wedding look, and Sania Mirza, who is a close friend of Parineeti. Priyanka Chopra did not attend – mother Madhu said she was working. Karan Johar was meant to be there but also cancelled, reportedly because of a family emergency.