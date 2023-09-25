On Parineeti Chopra's Wedding Album, Comments From Sister Priyanka, Co-Star Ayushmann Khurrana

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: parineetichopra)

Congratulations to newlyweds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. The couple got married on Sunday in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their family members and friends at Udaipur's Leela Palace. A day after the wedding, the celeb couple shared photos from their dreamy destination wedding. As predicted, Parineeti Chopra's Instagram comment section exploded with congratulatory wishes from her family and friends from the Bollywood industry. Leading the pack was of course her cousin Priyanka Chopra, who could not attend her wedding festivities due to prior work commitments. Priyanka AKA Parineeti's Mimi didi wrote, "My blessings always."

Wishes poured in from all quarters. Actress Anushka Sharma rapper Badshah, Neena Gupta, Bhumi Pednekar and Parineeti Chopra's Meri Pyaari Bindu co-star Ayushmann Khurrana dropped comments congratulating the new couple. Varun Dhawan wrote, "Congratulations dear one," while Farah Khan gushed, "Congratulations Pari..ur looking beautiful and happy."

Parineeti Chopra's Uunchai co-star Anupam Kher wrote, "Congratulation! Love and prayers always," below the lovely post while Esha Deol commented, "Congratulations stay blessed."

Parineeti's BFF Sania Mirza, her official wedding couturier Manish Malhotra and younger sibling Shivang Chopra also showered love on the happy post. While Manishand Sania dropped heart emojis below the post, Shivang Chopra wrote, "Love you guys! You guys look insanely beautiful."

Coming back to the photos, they are all things nice. "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now," Parineeti Chopra beautifully captioned the post.

Take a look at the pictures below:

The wedding festivities took place on Sunday at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur. After Raghav's sehrabandi at Lake Palace, the baaraat left for the wedding venue in curtained boats. Then a Jaimala, pheras and vidai followed.

Over the weekend, haldi, mehendi and a 90s-themed sangeet took place where singer Navraj Hans performed live. Last week, an ardas and a Sufi night were held in New Delhi.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in May in Delhi's Kapurthala house.