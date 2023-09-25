First Pic Of Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha After Wedding

Parineeti Chopra with Raghav Chadha. (courtesy: parineetichopralife)

Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha had a big, fat wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan on Sunday. While the newlywed couple's official wedding post is awaited, several fan pages dedicated to the couple have posted a picture of them from their wedding festivities. The photo features Parineeti Chopra in a sequined pink saree as she poses with husband Raghav Chadha by her side. Parineeti Chopra is seen with sindoor on her forehead. Raghav Chadha is seen in a black tuxedo. Needless to say, the photo is viral.

See the viral photo here:

The couple's pre-wedding festivities began with an ardas ceremony in Delhi, which was followed by a Sufi night with only close friends and family members in attendance. In Udaipur, a mehendi was held on Friday night, which was followed by haldi and a Bollywood sangeet on Saturday.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in the presence of family members and friends in May in Delhi's Kapurthala House. In an Instagram post earlier this year, Parineeti Chopra revealed that "one breakfast together" and she knew she had met the one. The actress wrote, "When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home..."

The couple's dating rumours started doing the rounds after they were pictured at a Mumbai eatery together earlier this year, which was followed by a couple of appearances at the airport together. They were also spotted at an IPL match together. They made their relationship official with an engagement ceremony in May this year.