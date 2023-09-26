Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: In Which The Bride And Groom Dance. Watch

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra pictured dancing at their wedding.

Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha couple got married in the presence of family members and a few friends at Udaipur's Leela Palace on Sunday. While the pictures from the wedding are every bit stunning, an inside video of the newlyweds dancing on their big day is even cuter. The video features Parineeti Chopra and husband Raghav Chadha dancing together as they walk towards a camera recording them. Raghav Chadha can be seen walking with an umbrella in his hand. Parineeti Chopra's expressions are simply precious in the video.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha shared dreamy pictures from their wedding on Monday morning and they captioned it, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time... So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other... Our forever begins now."

Check out Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding photos here:

The couple's pre-wedding festivities began with an ardas ceremony in Delhi, which was followed by a Sufi night with only close friends and family members in attendance. In Udaipur, a mehendi was held on Friday night, which was followed by haldi and a Bollywood sangeet on Saturday. The wedding and reception took place on Sunday.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in the presence of family members and friends in May in Delhi's Kapurthala House. In an Instagram post earlier this year, Parineeti Chopra revealed that "one breakfast together" and she knew she had met the one. The actress wrote, "When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home..."