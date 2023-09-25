Priyanka Chopra's LOL Message For Brother-In-Law Raghav Chadha: 'Dive Into The Crazy'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: Priyankachopra)

Wishes and congratulatory wishes are pouring in for newlyweds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. Parineeti Chopra's cousin Priyanka Chopra, who she fondly calls Mimi didi, had to give the wedding festivities in Udaipur a miss due to prior work commitments. The Citadel actress however made it up by wishing her "little one" in the most special way. Sharing pictures from Parineeti's big day, cousin Priyanka wrote, "Picture perfect.. sending so much love to the newly weds on their special day." Tagging her brother-in-law Raghav Chadha, she wrote, "Welcome to the Chopra family Raghav Chadha. Hope you're ready to dive into the crazy with us."

For her cousin Parineeti AKA Tisha, the Don star wrote, "Tisha you are the most beautiful bride ever.. we're sending you and Raghav all the love and blessings for a lifetime of happiness. Take care of each other and protect this beautiful love. Love you little one."

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Chopra reacted to the first set of official wedding pictures shared by Parineeti Chopra on Instagram. Congratulating the newlyweds, she said, “ My blessings always.”

Her reaction came hours after she posted a happy picture of herself with her daughter Malti Marie from inside a pool.

On Monday morning, Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra was spotted at Udaipur airport as she made her way back from the wedding venue. As per Priyanka's mother Dr Madhu Chopra, the actress has been keeping busy. In a video, she said, “Woh [Priyanka Chopra] kam kar rahe hain, kam karrhe hain abhi wahan pe. [Priyanka Chopra has some work commitments].” When asked about the wedding, Dr Madhu Chopra said, “Bahut badhiya [Very good]”.

Dr Madhu Chopra was also asked about the gift she gave to the newlyweds. To this, she said, “Unlogo ne sab mana kardiya tha. Koi lena dena nahi. Bas bahot sara ashirwaad diya. [They had a no-gift policy. Only love and blessings.]” For bride Parineeti Chopra, she said, “Waise hi khoobsurat hai aur acchi lag rahi thi. [She was looking beautiful.]”

In an earlier post on Saturday, Priyanka Chopra wished Parineeti all the way from Los Angeles. In an Instagram Story, Priyanka shared a happy picture of Parineeti and tagging her and Raghav Chadha, she wrote, "I hope you are as happy and as content as this on your big day little one...Always wishing you so much love...#Newbeginnings."

Priyanka's post for Parineeti came after she posted a video of herself and daughter Malti Marie at an urban farm in Los Angeles that they visited with the actress' brother-in-law Franklin Jonas. She captioned the post, "Farm life with our favorite uncle Franklin Jonas at the lovely Kfar Saba Urban Farm. So quaint and fun. Thank you miss Limore. #goat."

The wedding festivities took place on Sunday at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur. After Raghav's sehrabandi at Lake Palace, the baaraat left for the wedding venue in curtained boats. Then a Jaimala, pheras and vidai followed.

Over the weekend, haldi, mehendi and a 90s-themed sangeet took place where singer Navraj Hans performed live. Last week, an ardas and a Sufi night were held in New Delhi.