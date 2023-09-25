New Pic Of Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha From Their Udaipur Wedding Reception

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: mp_sanjeevarora)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who got married on Sunday, hosted a reception party right after in Udaipur. While the couple's wedding post is trending big on social media, another image of the couple from what it seems to be their reception has emerged online. The post was shared by AAP leader Sanjeev Arora on Monday. The photo features Parineeti Chopra in a sequined pink saree as she poses with husband Raghav Chadha by her side along and Sanjeev Arora. Sharing a photo of himself with the newlyweds, Sanjeev Arora wrote, "Congratulations to @raghavchadha88 and @parineetichopra on their beautiful union. Wishing this power couple a lifetime filled with laughter, love, and endless happiness."

See what Sanjeev Arora posted below:

Actor Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha had a big, fat wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan on Sunday. A day after their wedding, they shared similar posts from their wedding. "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time...So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn't have lived without each other... Our forever begins now…” Parineeti captioned the post:

Check out the post below:

On Sunday night, another picture of the couple went viral on social media. Parineeti Chopra was seen with sindoor on her forehead. Raghav Chadha was seen dressed in a black tuxedo. See the viral photo here:

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged in the presence of family members and friends in May in Delhi's Kapurthala House. In an Instagram post earlier this year, Parineeti Chopra revealed that "one breakfast together" and she knew she had met the one. The actress wrote, "When you know, you know. One breakfast together and I knew - I had met the one. The most wonderful man whose quiet strength would be calming, peaceful and inspiring. His support, humour, wit and friendship are pure joy. He is my home..."

The couple's dating rumours started doing the rounds after they were pictured at a Mumbai eatery together earlier this year, which was followed by a couple of appearances at the airport together. They were also spotted at an IPL match together. They made their relationship official with an engagement ceremony in May this year.