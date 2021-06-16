The Many Shades Of Malaika Arora, From 'Warm As The Sun' To 'Silly As Fun'

Malaika Arora in a still from the video.(Image courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Highlights Malaika Arora shared a new video on Instagram

The video is her version of the 'Everything At Once' trend

"A warm sunny tune for a rainy day in Mumbai," she wrote

Malaika Arora is a true diva, who never fails to stun us with her many shades. At the age of 47, the actress always makes heads turn with her iconic style statements. Although we love her fashion choices, Malaika Arora is so much more than just that and proof of that is her latest Instagram post. The actress, on Wednesday, dropped a new video on Instagram. The video that marks Malaika's version of the 'Everything At Once' Instagram reel trend, captures the many sides of the actress. From being "warm as the sun" to being "tall as a tree," Malaika surely has everything in her. It is undoubtedly not possible to describe her with just one personality trait. The song Everything At Once is sung by musician Lenka and has been popularised by the Instagram reel trend of the same name. In the caption of the post, Malaika shared that she is not able to "get this tune" out her head. She wrote: "I just can't get this tune out of my mind. A warm sunny tune for a rainy day in Mumbai." Many fans of Malaika commented on her post and dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Check out video posted by Malaika Arora here:

Malaika is also known for setting fitness goals with her social media posts. She often shares glimpses of her workouts on Instagram. Last week, the actress made it very clear to us that fitness is a way of life for her. She dropped a video of herself stretching while being seated on a flight. "Stretch when you wake up, stretch when you get a five-minute break from work, stretch while traveling. Stretch whenever you get a chance but start toh karo," she wrote in the caption of the post.

The actress also shares fitness tips with her Instafam every now and then. Here are some of her Instagram posts related to fitness:

Malaika Arora is currently dating actor Arjun Kapoor. The couple often trends on social media.

In terms of work. Malaika served as one of the judges on the dance reality show India's Best Dancer.