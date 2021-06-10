Malaika Arora's Midweek Mood Is All Things Pretty. See Pic

Malaika Arora shared this image. (courtesy malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora treated her Instafam to a stunning picture of herself that she posted on her Instagram stories on Wednesday evening. In the picture, the 47-year-old can be seen sitting pretty in her house. She can be seen dressed in a printed bikini top of sorts. She wore a tie-dye cape over it. Malaika can be seen striking a pose in the picture and she looks every bit gorgeous. She added a pop of colour with some red lipstick and blush. She kept her eye makeup low-key. Simply put, we loved her look. Her outfit was styled by Surily G. She added the hashtag #Mood to her post.

See Malaika Arora's picture here:

Screenshot of Malaika Arora's Instagram story.

Malaika Arora trended big time for her inspirational post, in which she talked about her post-COVID workout journey, which was anything but "easy." An excerpt from her post read, "It's been about 32 weeks since I tested negative and I finally have started to feel like myself again. I'm able to work out the way I used to before I tested positive. I'm able to breathe better and I feel strong both physically and mentally."

Malaika, who contracted the virus in September 2020, got her first shot of the COVID vaccine in April. She wrote in her post: "Let's go warriors, let's win this #WarAgainstVirus. Don't forget to take yours soon (and a special mention to our amazing frontline workers, who were so caring and vigilant and went about doing everything with a smile). Thank you. And yes I am eligible to take the vaccine."

Malaika Arora was seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis. She is best-known for her dance performances to songs such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello among many others. Last year, she also featured as one of the judges on Supermodel Of the Year , alongside Milind Soman and Masaba Gupta.