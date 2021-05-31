Malaika Arora Reveals She Struggled To Work Out After COVID-19: 'It Broke Me Physically'

Malaika Arora shared this photo (courtesy malaikaaroraofficial)

Highlights "My first work out, was brutal," wrote Malaika

"The weakness stayed," she wrote

"I was afraid that I'd never gain back my strength," she added

Malaika Arora, who had contracted COVID-19 last year, opened up about her recovery experience and it was "not easy". The 47-year-old actress, who is a known fitness enthusiast, revealed that by virtue of her reputation, people assumed it "It must have been so easy" for her. And her reaction to that is: "Easy!? Boy! That, it was not. I tested positive on the 5th of September and it was really bad. Anyone out there calling a COVID recovery easy, is either blessed with great immunity or isn't aware of the struggles of COVID. Having gone through it myself, 'easy' is not the word I'd choose. It broke me physically. Walking 2 steps felt like a herculean task. Sitting up, just stepping out of bed, wanting to stand in my window was a journey in itself," wrote Malaika.

Malaika, who tested negative in three weeks, said that she felt weak even after recovery and couldn't to her former work out routine. In fact, working out was quite a struggle for Malaika: "I felt disappointed that my body wasn't supporting how my mind felt. I was afraid that I'd never gain back my strength. I wondered whether I'd even be able to complete one activity in 24 hours. My first work out, was brutal. I couldn't do anything well. I felt broken. But Day 2, I got back up and I told myself, I am my own maker. And then day 3 and 4 and 5 and so on."

8 months since her recovery, Malaika Arora is finally feeling like herself: "It's been about 32 weeks since I tested negative and I finally have started to feel like myself again. I'm able to work out the way I used to before I tested positive. I'm able to breathe better and I feel strong both physically and mentally."

In September last year, Malaika Arora revealed her COVID-diagnosis around the time her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor tested positive. In April this year, Malaika Arora received her first COVID-19 vaccine shot. Sharing a photo from the vaccination center, the 47-year-old actress wrote: "And yes I am eligible to take the vaccine."