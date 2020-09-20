'Feel So Blessed To Have Overcome COVID-19 With Minimum Pain,' Posts Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora shared this photo. (Image courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial )

Highlights "Out and about," wrote Malaika

"Big thanks to my family for their immeasurable support," she added

Malaika tested positive for COVID-19 on September 7

Malaika Arora, who tested positive for COVID-19 on September 7, has "overcome the virus," she announced in an Instagram post on Sunday. The actress posted a picture of herself, in which she can be seen sporting a mask, and wrote that she stepped out of her room after so many days that it feels like an "outing." The actress, who isolated herself at her home after testing positive for the virus, wrote: "'Out and about'...I am finally out of my room after so many days, it feels like an outing in itself.... I feel so blessed to have overcome this virus with minimum pain and discomfort. A big thanks to my doctors for their medical guidance, to BMC for making this process hassle-free, to my family for their immeasurable support and to all my friends, neighbours and fans for all their good wishes and the strength that I got from your messages and support. I can't thank you all enough in words for what everyone has done for me in these difficult times. All of you please stay safe and take care."

Take a look:

After Malaika was diagnosed with the virus, she isolated herself at her Mumbai home. She even shared pictures of her son Arhaan and pet pooch Casper and wrote how she stayed in touch with her "babies" during her home quarantine period.

Malaika Arora shared her coronavirus diagnosis in an Instagram post earlier this month. She wrote: "Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine," wrote Malaika in her post, and added, "I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support. Much love."

Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya and Munni Badnaam Hui, among many others. She has featured as a judge in various television dance reality shows such as Nach Baliye, India's Best Dancer, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and others.