'Heart Breaks To Not Be Able To Hug My Two Babies': COVID-19 Positive Malaika Arora Posts A Pic

Malaika Arora shared this photo. (Image courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial )

Highlights "We still find a way to check on each other," wrote Malaika

Malaika Arora tested positive for COVID-19 last week

She is currently isolating at her home

Malaika Arora, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, shared a photo of her son Arhaan and pet Casper and wrote about how she is staying in touch with "babies" during her home quarantine period. In the photo, Arhaan and Casper can be seen looking at Malaika Arora from the other side of the balcony of her house. Sharing the photo of the "sweet faces" that give her "courage and energy to power through" the difficult time, Malaika wrote: "'Love knows no boundaries.' With our social distancing and self-quarantine in place, we still find a way to check on each other, see each other and talk. While my heart breaks to not be able to hug my two babies for another few days, just looking at their sweet faces gives me so much courage and energy to power through.... #thistooshallpass."

Take a look:

Malaika Arora shared her coronavirus diagnoses in an Instagram post on September 7, one day after her rumoured boyfriend Arjun Kapoor tested positive for the virus. "Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine," wrote Malaika in her post, and added, "I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support. Much love." The actress returned to work in July.

And here's what Arjun Kapoor shared after contracting the virus earlier this month.

Malaika Arora is best-known for her performances in movies such as Kaante and EMI and her dance performance to Chaiyya Chaiyya from Shah Rukh Khan's film Dil Se,Munni Badnaam Hui from Salman Khan's Dabangg and many more. She has featured as a judge in various television dance reality shows such as Nach Baliye, India's Best Dancer, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and others.