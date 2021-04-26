Malaika Arora shared this photo. (Image courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

If you have ever wondered what is the secret behind Malaika Arora's "radiant skin," this story is for you. On Monday, Malaika Arora, who is 47 but still gives us major fitness goals, shared the three things that can help you get flawless skin like her. Malaika, who is the co-founder of yoga platforms Sarva and Diva Yoga, posted a video of herself performing three asanas which "purify blood leading to a healthy-looking skin." The first is Sarvangasana or Shoulder Stand Pose, followed by Halasana (Plough Pose) and Trikonasana (Triangle Pose).

Sharing the video, Malaika Arora wrote: "Three asanas for radiant skin. We all need to keep our body hydrated to beat the heat and keep it healthy. While we continue to drink lots and lots of water, this #MalaikasMoveOfTheWeek, I am sharing 3 poses that I practice regularly for healthy skin. These poses can be very effective in purifying blood leading to a healthy-looking skin. 1) Sarvangasana (Shoulder Stand Pose) Sarvangasana regulates the flow of blood towards your face as you are upside down. This is how the quality and texture of your skin improves while also building strength around shoulders and back."

"(2) Halasana (Plough Pose) - This pose helps to reduce stress, calm the mind and improves your digestive process, all of which has an amazing effect on your skin. (3) Trikonasana (Triangle Pose) - Trikonasana is a pose that opens the chest and shoulders. This opening of the chest allows supply of fresh oxygen to the skin. Along with benefiting the skin, it also gives you toned arms, legs and thighs as you practice regularly," she added.

Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya and Munni Badnaam Hui, among many others. She has featured as a judge in various television dance reality shows such as Nach Baliye, India's Best Dancer, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and others.