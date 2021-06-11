Malaika Arora Never Forgets To Stretch Even When On A Plane. No Excuses

Malaika Arora in still from her video (courtesy malaikaaroraofficial)

What's your favourite stretching spot? It's "anywhere" for Malaika Arora. Fitness is a way of life for Malaika Arora. A busy schedule cannot stop her from working out - if required, she will do a brief work out anywhere and anytime. And that's exactly what she did. In Malaika Arora's latest Instagram video, she can be seen stretching while seated on a flight. The point Malaika is trying to make is: "Stretch when you wake up, stretch when you get a five minute break from work, stretch while traveling. Stretch whenever you get a chance but start toh karo." For the lazy ones out there, Malaika Arora's stretching video will leave no room for excuses.

Here, take a look:

Malaika Arora recently opened up about struggling with work out sessions after her COVID-19 recovery. "I felt disappointed that my body wasn't supporting how my mind felt. I was afraid that I'd never gain back my strength. I wondered whether I'd even be able to complete one activity in 24 hours. My first work out, was brutal. I couldn't do anything well. I felt broken. But Day 2, I got back up and I told myself, I am my own maker. And then day 3 and 4 and 5 and so on," she wrote.

Malaika Arora often trends for her work out videos on Instagram. The 47-year-old actress owns the yoga studio named Diva Yoga, where she's an instructor.

In terms of work, Malaika Arora featured as one of the judges in the dance reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Terence Lewis, Nora Fatehi and Geeta Kapur. Malaika Arora is dating actor Arjun Kapoor and the couple often trend for their loves up posts on social media.