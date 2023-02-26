The Many Look Tests Of Kareena Kapoor AKA Pia From 3 Idiots

Image was shared by Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films. (courtesy: vidhuvinodchoprafilms)

Well, look tests are not uncommon in the world of cinema. Every actor has to go through them to help makers decide if they are a perfect fit for the role. However, these look test photos shared by Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films of Kareena Kapoor for the film 3 idiots are far too lovely to be ignored. Kareena Kapoor, who played the strong-willed doctor and Aamir Khan's love interest in the blockbuster film, had to go through a series of look tests for her character Pia. And we must say the actor pulled off each look, whether it is a saree with spectacles or a cute bob cut, with utmost confidence. The post captioned as @kareenakapoorkhan‘s look test for Pia in 3 Idiots, is surely something to bring a smile to your faces this Sunday afternoon.

The pictures have certainly created a buzz across social media with many conjecturing if the makers used one of the look tests of Kareena Kapoor to build Anushka Sharma's character from PK. "You combined look 4 and 5 to create Anushka's character's look in PK," wrote an Instagram user below the post.

Here's a look at Kareena's many look tests.

Earlier this week, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan hosted a fun birthday bash at their residence in Mumbai for their younger son Jeh. Many from the Bollywood fraternity attended the party, some of them included, Karisma Kapoor and her kids Samaira and Kiaan Kapoor, Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Angad Bedi with his kids, Mehr and Guriq, Ekta Kapoor's son Ravie and Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya.

Kareena and Saif welcomed their younger son Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh, on February 21, 2021. To wish her little Jeh Baba, Kareena dropped grumpy yet cute pictures on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Doesn't want to leave my lap... this situation will soon reverse. I love you with all my heart and soul, my Jeh baba! Happy Birthday, son. Thank you, @khamkhaphotoartist, for capturing this precious moment on our TBM set in London, in 2022. Forever and more." The photos were clicked when Kareena was shooting for Hansal Mehta's film in London. The first frame features Jeh, who is not ready to leave his mother's side. Next, we have a candid frame.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. She will be next seen in The Devotion Of Suspect X, co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.