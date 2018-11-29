The Kapoors' Family Home In Peshawar To Be Converted Into A Museum

Rishi Kapoor in Mumbai

The Pakistan government has decided to convert the family home of the Kapoors (which was built by Prithviraj Kapoor's father Basheswarnath Kapoor) in the Qissa Khwani Bazaar in Peshawar into a museum soon, heeding to a request by Rishi Kapoor. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the Pakistan government will convert the actor's house into a museum. "There was a call from Rishi Kapoor. He requested that his family's home in Peshawar should be made into a museum or some sort of institution. We have accepted his request," he told a group of visiting Indian journalists.

Pakistan's Interior Minister of State Shehryar Khan Afridi said Mr Kapoor telephoned him to preserve his family's house in Peshawar and "we are responding positively to his request." "He had called me and talked about making his ancestral home into a museum. Now the federal and provincial governments are working on this and will transform the house into a museum soon," Mr Afridi said.

The Kapoor Haveli in Qissa Khwani Bazaar was built by Basheswarnath Kapoor, father of the legendary Prithviraj Kapoor. Raj Kapoor, the son of Prithviraj Kapoor, was born in Peshawar on December 14, 1924. The actor-director is best known for a string of hit films he made in the 1950s and 1960s.

The Kapoor family left Peshawar after the Partition in 1947.