The Internet Is Busy Guessing Who 'Took Over' Mira Rajput's Phone, Misha Or Zain

Mira Rajput's latest post is keeping her Instafam busy and how. On Friday, Mira posted a screenshot of a chat window after her phone was "taken over" by a little munchkin. The chat was flooded with random alphabets and emojis of fruits, vegetables and other eatables. Mira captioned her post: "Phone-takeover. Any guesses? Must say we are firm believers in a balanced diet." Mira's Instafam started guessing if the messages were sent by Mira and Shahid Kapoor's daughter Misha or their son Zain. When a fan wrote "Zing, Zing," referring to Zain, Mira revealed that it was in fact Misha who sent the texts. "It's Mishkosh! Z would have eaten the emojis if he could," wrote Mira Kapoor.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor celebrated their 5th wedding anniversary recently. Mira shared a note for Shahid, which read, "5 years, 4 souls, 3 homes, 2 babies and 1 beautiful family. There's nobody I'd rather be on this journey called life than you my love. I fall in love with you more every day and I'm the luckiest girl in the world to have the love of my life be my best friend. Thank you for everything, for being my strength and for walking through everything together, hand in hand. I love you. You make me laugh like no one else and more often than not I'm laughing at you. Please don't forget. Wife is always right and the three golden words will always be I am sorry. To many more years of us."

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor wished Mira in these words: "5 years gone by in a flash. Found beauty in the smaller things. Found happiness within not without. Found meaning to together we can. Found myself a little more walking by your side my love. Thank you for being you. And thank you for helping me be a better me. Happy anniversary my love."

Mira Rajput married Shahid Kapoor in 2015. The couple are parents to a daughter named Misha and a son named Zain. Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in Jersey, a Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. The actor was last seen in the 2019 hit Kabir Singh, co-starring Kiara Advani.