The Internet Is All Hearts For This Pic Of Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh

Deepika with Ranveer. (courtesy ranveersingh)

Highlights Ranveer posted a picture with Deepika

He added a heart emoji to his post

Deepika and Ranveer will co-star in '83

Just when we were starting to miss Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's social media PDA, the actor shared a super cute picture of himself along with his wife on Saturday afternoon. In the picture, Ranveer Singh can be seen happily posing for a selfie with Deepika Padukone by her side. Ranveer can be seen dressed in a green sweatshirt and he accessorised his look with a cap and sunglasses. Deepika Padukone looks stunning as ever in a coat and a cap. "Peek-a-boo," Ranveer Singh captioned his post. Just like us, the couple's Instafam loved the picture and the never-ending chain of heart emojis in the comments section is proof.

Take a look at Ranveer Singh's post here:

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone frequently appear on each other's Instagram profiles and we simply love it when that happens. Earlier this week, Deepika posted a fun-filled video from a dance-off session with her husband. "Werk it baby! #bussitchallenge," she captioned the video.

ICYMI, this is the video we are referring to:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in a traditional South Indian ceremony - per Konkani rituals in 2018. They also had a North Indian wedding. The couple had an intimate destination wedding in Italy's Lake Como with only close friends and family in attendance. They later hosted grand receptions in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone awaits the release of the sports film '83, in which her husband Ranveer Singh plays the role of cricketing legend Kapil Dev. She will also be seen in Fighter, with Hrithik Roshan. The actress will also star in Shakun Batra's untitled film and also has a film with Prabhas. The actress was last seen in Chhapaak, which she also produced.

Besides '83, Ranveer Singh will star in Yashraj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The actor has a cameo appearance in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The actor also signed another project with Rohit Shetty, which is titled Cirkus. The film is an adaptation of Shakespeare's The Comedy Of Errors.