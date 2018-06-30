The Internet Hearts Lisa Haydon's Pic With Son Zack And So Do We

Highlights
- Lisa Haydon's Instagram if filled with photos featuring Zack
- For the new one, Lisa Haydon wrote: "My love"
- Lisa Haydon's son turned one-year-old this year
Actress Lisa Haydon trends again for sharing a photo with her one-year-old son Zack on Instagram. The actress-model Instagrammed a photo of herself in swimwear with Zack in her arms and had the best caption ever to add. "My love," she wrote and her Instafam just cannot get over the simplicity and the gorgeousness of the frame. "Such a blissful moment," read a comment on her feed while another added: "You are one hell of inspiration for us!" Within months after Zack was born, Lisa shed post pregnancy weight and resumed her work commitments. Lisa has chronicled Zack's growing up on Instagram one picture at a time. Meanwhile, "nice", "awesome" and "cute" are also some of the comments we spotted on her post.
Here's one of baby Zack and mom Lisa. The caption speaks a thousand words.
There's not been a single time when the Internet has not taken notice of Lisa Haydon's Instagram activities, featuring Zack. She recently trended a great deal after posting a beach-side photo, in which she can be seen soaking up the sun on the beach, with Zack curled up on her lap.
Lisa wrote an emotional post on her son's first birthday last month. "My baby turned one on the 17th. Felt so emotional reminiscing a year ago when he was born - 7:57 am. We wake up at 6 most mornings and Zack sleeps till 8 am," read a part of her post."
In other news.. my baby turned one on the 17th. Felt so emotional reminiscing a year ago when he was born- 7:57am. We wake up at 6 most mornings and Zack sleeps till 8am.. I know right, what baby actually sleeps later than their parents so we waited patiently with our coffees, remembering this time last year , contractions , hospital , the whole family cheering 'PUSH' like a football team ... then we pounced 7:57 sharp with the 'Happy Birthday' song. Motherhood can be testing but it's the Love that has made the last year so magic.
After Zack was born, Lisa opened up about juggling duties of being a mother and a professional and told IANS: "It is pretty straightforward. It comes down to really good health. When I am at work, I am at work and I rationalise that in my own head because I love my job and I am a working mom. And when I go home, I try to be the best mom I could possibly be and give them all my attention and time and focus. That's the only way I can balance it - give 100 per cent where you are at that moment."