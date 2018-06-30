The Internet Hearts Lisa Haydon's Pic With Son Zack And So Do We

Lisa Haydon is trending for this photo (courtesy lisahaydon)

Highlights Lisa Haydon's Instagram if filled with photos featuring Zack For the new one, Lisa Haydon wrote: "My love" Lisa Haydon's son turned one-year-old this year

Actress Lisa Haydon trends again for sharing a photo with her one-year-old son Zack on Instagram. The actress-model Instagrammed a photo of herself in swimwear with Zack in her arms and had the best caption ever to add. "My love," she wrote and her Instafam just cannot get over the simplicity and the gorgeousness of the frame. "Such a blissful moment," read a comment on her feed while another added: "You are one hell of inspiration for us!" Within months after Zack was born, Lisa shed post pregnancy weight and resumed her work commitments. Lisa has chronicled Zack's growing up on Instagram one picture at a time. Meanwhile, "nice", "awesome" and "cute" are also some of the comments we spotted on her post.



Here's one of baby Zack and mom Lisa. The caption speaks a thousand words.



My A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on Jun 29, 2018 at 6:40am PDT



There's not been a single time when the Internet has not taken notice of Lisa Haydon's Instagram activities, featuring Zack. She recently trended a great deal after posting a beach-side photo, in which she can be seen soaking up the sun on the beach, with Zack curled up on her lap.

HK never fails to impress A post shared by Lisa Haydon (@lisahaydon) on May 28, 2018 at 5:50am PDT



Lisa wrote an emotional post on her son's first birthday last month. "My baby turned one on the 17th. Felt so emotional reminiscing a year ago when he was born - 7:57 am. We wake up at 6 most mornings and Zack sleeps till 8 am," read a part of her post."



After Zack was born, Lisa opened up about juggling duties of being a mother and a professional and told IANS: "It is pretty straightforward. It comes down to really good health. When I am at work, I am at work and I rationalise that in my own head because I love my job and I am a working mom. And when I go home, I try to be the best mom I could possibly be and give them all my attention and time and focus. That's the only way I can balance it - give 100 per cent where you are at that moment."



