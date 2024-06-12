The Great Indian Kapil Show: Meet New Guests - Badshah, Karan Aujla And Divine

A glimpse from the trailer. (courtesy: NetflixIndia)

This week's episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show is set to be a musical extravaganza. The guest list includes rappers Karan Aujla, Badshah, and Divine. To give fans a sneak peek of the upcoming episode, the makers released a promo on Instagram. The clip begins with comedian Rajiv Thakur driving the trio to the stage, followed by Kapil Sharma welcoming the stars. In his signature playful manner, Kapil asks Karan Aujla, “Sheikh gaane ki music video mein real tiger ke saath kaam kiya hai. Aapko darr nahi laga? [In the music video for the song Sheikh, you worked with a real tiger. Weren't you scared?] ” To this, Karan Aujla replies, “Darr laga par mai ready tha bhaagne ke liye. [I was scared, but I was ready to run if needed.]” Kapil then humorously responds, “Aapko vaise sach mein lagta tha ki aap bhag sakte the uske aage? [Did you actually think you could outrun it?]”

The video continues with Kapil Sharma joking about the titles of Divine's raps. He says, “Divine ke aap rap dekho bade unique title hote hain jaise Remand, Punya Paap, Gunhegar, Gully Gang. Aapne writer koi Tihar jail se rakha hai? [Divine has some unique titles for his rap songs like Remand, Punya Paap, Gunhegar, and Gully Gang. Have you hired a writer from Tihar Jail?]” A few moments later, Kapil asks the trio about the weirdest places where fans have asked for pictures. Badshah quickly responds, “Susu karte hue. [In the bathroom].” Karan Aujla shares a similar experience, recounting a time when someone requested, “Bhaji selfie [Brother selfie].”

Kapil Sharma then playfully asks Badshah if he consulted a rapper union before changing his name from Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia to Badshah. In his signature swagger, Badshah replies, “Bhaji, ab to hum hi rapper union hain. [Brother, now I am the rapper union.]”

The video concludes with Sunil Grover making an appearance as wrestler The Great Khali. Upon his arrival, everyone bursts into laughter, but then Sunil says, “Nahi, abhi nahi hasna. Abhi chutkula nahi hua. [No, don't laugh now. I did not crack a joke yet.]”

The text attached to the video reads “Kaam 25 ho ya 50 sab chod do, because this Saturday, rap industry ke kohinoors Badshah, Divine and Karan Aujla aa rahe hai stage pe aag lagaane. [Whether it's 25 or 50 tasks, leave them all, because this Saturday, the gems of the rap industry, Badshah, Divine, and Karan Aujla, are coming to set the stage on fire.}”

Check out the video below:

The Great Indian Kapil Show's episode will be released on Netflix on Saturday, June 15 at 8 PM.