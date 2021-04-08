The Gang's All There In Kareena Kapoor's Pre-COVID Pic. Just One Question...

Kareena Kapoor shared this picture.(Image courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Actress Kareena Kapoor is missing hanging out with her gang as Mumbai is currently under a lockdown due to a surge in the COVID-19 cases in the city. Recalling chilling with her friends, the actress shared a throwback picture on her Instagram story on Wednesday. The picture that was originally shared by Kareena's best friend and actress Amrita Arora on her Instagram story, features the two BFFS having a gala time with their other friends onboard a private plane. Besides Kareena and Amrita, the picture also features Kareena's husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, her sister, actress Karisma Kapoor, and Amrita Arora's sister, actress Malaika Arora. Sharing the picture on her Instagram story, Kareena Kapoor wrote: "Cocktails with the gang... when? I miss you all." She aslo added a sticker reading "good times" on the Instagram story.

Take a look at the actress' post here:

To express how much she misses having "cocktails with the gang," Kareena also added a cocktail sticker on the story. Kareena Kapoor is close to her friends and is often seen hanging out with them but due to COVID-19 restrictions in Maharashtra, the actress is currently staying at home.

Last week, the actress had shared a throwback picture from her vacation in Gstaad sharing that she misses holidaying in the Switzerland based ski resort. Gstaad is Kareena's favourite travel destination, and she has been visiting the luxurious tourist destination with Saif ever since they got married in 2012. Due to COVID-19 outbreak, Kareena and Saif did not visit Gstaad in 2020.

Take a look at Kareena's Gstaad throwback pic here:

Last month, the actress had shared another throwback picture from one of her family vacations in London. Her travel partners were her mother Babita Kapoor, husband Saif, sister Karisma, son Taimur Ali Khan and niece Samaira Kapoor. "Always better together, PS: London, I can't wait to be back," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Check out the post here:

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium co-starring late actor Irrfan Khan. She will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan and in Karan Johar's period drama Takht.