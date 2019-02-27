The Entertainment At Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's Swiss Pre-Wedding Party Was Courtesy Chris Martin, The Chainsmokers

Coldplay rocker Chris Martin and The Chainsmokers lent a power-packed musical punch to the pre-wedding celebrations of Akash Ambani

Updated: February 27, 2019
Chris Martin of Coldplay performs at Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's pre-wedding party (Courtesy: Instagram)


St Moritz: 

Coldplay rocker Chris Martin and The Chainsmokers lent a power-packed musical punch to the pre-wedding celebrations of Akash Ambani, son of Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamond magnate Russell Mehta, in this alpine resort town in Switzerland.

A video shared by actor Aadar Jain on Instagram showed Chris Martin singing one of Coldplay's hit songs Sky Full Of Stars. Another video features American DJs-production duo The Chainsmokers singing Paris as a house full of guests, including Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, were seen grooving to the number.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Chris Martin performs at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-wedding party (Image courtesy: Instagram)

 

Here's how The Chainsmokers entertained the guests at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-wedding party (Image courtesy: Instagram)

 

The who's who of Bollywood such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were seen at the celebrations.

 

 

 

 

Their pre-wedding celebration in Switzerland is for three days. It began with a carnival-themed party.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Akash got engaged to Shloka last year in March. They both studied together in Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. They will wed next month.

Shloka, youngest of the three Mehta children, is director of Rosy Blue Foundation and the co-founder of ConnectFor, an organisation that matches volunteers with NGOs that need them. Shloka's elder sister Diya recently married business tycoon Amit Jaiya's (of Hardcastle Restaurants) son Ayush Jatia.

Akash currently heads strategy at Jio, Reliance Industry's 4G service provider.

Last year, Grammy Award-winning singer Beyonce performed at the pre-wedding celebrations of Akash's sister Isha Ambani in Udaipur.



