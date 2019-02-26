Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Glam Up Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's Pre-Wedding Party In Switzerland

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt at the Ambani-Mehta's pre-wedding bash. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

The Ambani-Mehta pre-wedding festivities began with a carnival-themed grand party in Switzerland, for which Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt led the celeb roll call. The Ambanis and their guests are staying at St Moritz's Switzerland's premier luxury resort, which FYI has hosted has hosted the Winter Olympics twice. In a video posted by a fan club on social media, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen catching up with Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, who looked gorgeous in a green sequinned outfit. In another picture, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were photographed walking around together. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted leaving for Switzerland together with rumoured couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor.

Here are the aforementioned pictures and video:

Actress Vidya Balan, who is also among the invitees, has updated her Instagram page will glimpses of her trip to Switzerland up to her look for Akash and Shloka's sangeet ceremony.

A fan club named 'AkuStoleTheShlo' - the wedding hashtag of the Ambani-Mehta wedding - also shared glimpses of the party hosted in St Moritz, which is truly incredible. Akash and Shloka arrived in a carriage, looking like true blue royalty. Here are glimpses of the party in Switzerland.

The Ambanis recently hosted a multi-event wedding celebration for their daughter Isha and Anand Piramal. And now, it is time for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding. Akash and Shloka will get married on March 9, which will be followed by a wedding celebration party on March 10 and a wedding reception on March 11.