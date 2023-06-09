Akash Ambani And Shloka Mehta Reveal The Name Of Their Daughter

The couple had their first child Prithvi Akash Ambani in December 2020.

Akash Ambani, the elder son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and his wife Shloka Mehta embraced parenthood for the second time as they welcomed a baby girl on May 31. The couple has now revealed the name of their daughter. According to a report by India Today, the proud parents named their newborn, Veda Akash Ambani, in an official statement.

Veda is a girl's name of Sanskrit origin and it means "knowledge" or "wisdom".

The official statement read, "With the grace of Lord Krishna and the blessings of Dhirubhai & Kokilaben Ambani, Prithvi is thrilled to announce the birth of his little baby sister, Veda Akash Ambani."

The couple had their first child Prithvi Akash Ambani in December 2020.

Notably, Ms. Mehta announced her second pregnancy during the grand opening celebrations of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in April. At the event, she was seen flaunting her baby bump.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta got married in March 2019 in a glittering ceremony in Mumbai. The couple, who studied together at the school run by the Ambani family, promised to respect and cherish each other as they took their wedding vows.

A host of A-listers - Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, musician Anu Malik, Rekha, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Shilpa Shetty were among the celebrities on the guest list.

Shloka Mehta is the daughter of diamond merchant Russell Mehta.

Notably, Mukesh Ambani has three children - twins Akash and Isha, and younger son Anant. All are now involved with his oil-to-telecom-to-retail conglomerate. While Akash looks after the telecom business, Isha is involved with the retail venture. Anant is looking after the new energy vertical.