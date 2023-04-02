Shloka Ambani Flaunts Baby Bump At Family Gala. See Pics

Shloka Ambani for the celebrations of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

Akash Ambani and Shloka Ambani, son and daughter-in-law of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, are all set to welcome their second child. The couple got married in 2019 and are parents to their two-year-old son Prithvi. Ms Ambani was seen posing for the paparazzi with her baby bump at the grand inauguration celebrations of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.

On the second day of the extravaganza, she was dressed in a beautiful lehenga with elaborate embroidery and a blouse with a halter neckline. She accessorised her outfit with a delicate headpiece, jewellery and minimal makeup. Celebrity makeup artist Puneet B Saini, who dolled her up for the second day of the event shared her pictures on Instagram.

In the caption, Ms Saini wrote, "Radiant and Beautiful... Mom to be ... The most Lovely Shloka for Today's @nmacc.india Event"

Since being shared, the post has amassed over six thousand likes.

"Gorgeous, celebrating her womanhood," said a user.

"Congratulations," said another person.

A third person added, "Gorgeous look."

Pictures and videos of her posing on the red carpet with her husband and father-in-law have also been going viral on social media.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is India's first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space. Speaking on the occasion, Mrs Nita Ambani said, "Bringing this Cultural Centre to life has been a sacred journey. We were keen to create a space for both promoting and celebrating our artistic and cultural heritage in cinema and music, in dance and drama, in literature and folklore, in arts and crafts and in science and spirituality. A space where we showcase the best of India to the world and welcome the best of the world to India."

The Centre will focus on community nurturing programmes and give free access to children, students, senior citizens, and the differently abled.

The event was also attended by several Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities including Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Kareena Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Tom Holland, Gigi Hadid, and Zendaya among others.