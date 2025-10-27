Coldplay's Chris Martin Dating Sophie Turner? Duo Sparks Rumours After Being Spotted Together

There may be a new couple on the block – Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner.

Martin, 48, and Turner, 29, are exploring a new romance, according to the Daily Mail. Multiple outlets have claimed that the pair were recently spotted on a secret date in London, following their respective breakups earlier this year.

According to the report, the two were seen enjoying a quiet evening together at a private restaurant. While neither has commented publicly on the rumours, it suggests that the two have been in touch for several weeks.

Turner recently ended her relationship with British aristocrat Peregrine "Perry" Pearson, a split that came less than a year after finalising her divorce from musician Joe Jonas in 2024. Meanwhile, Martin separated from long-time partner and actress Dakota Johnson in mid-2025 after an eight-year relationship.

Interestingly, this is not the first time the rumoured couple have crossed paths. In 2020, Martin appeared in a surprise birthday video for Turner, arranged by Joe Jonas, which some fans now see as a playful hint of chemistry years before the current rumours began.

Though the news has not been confirmed, the alleged relationship has drawn immense online attention. While some fans cannot stop swooning over the two, many are in disbelief and find it "inappropriate."