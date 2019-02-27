Akash Ambani And Shloka Mehta's Super Starry Pre-Wedding Party With Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Navya Naveli And Others

Updated: February 27, 2019 12:03 IST
Karisma Kapoor photographed with cousin Aadar Jain (Image courtesy: Instagram)


Bollywood A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, Karisma Kapoor, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez and many others have joined Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Vidya Balan and Karan Johar in Switzerland for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-wedding party. Shweta Bachchan Nanda's daughter Navya Naveli has also been spotted at the star-studded affair. From the cricket fraternity, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh have arrived at St Moritz, where the festivities are currently underway. Alia and Ranbir, along with Arjun and Malaika, landed in Switzerland on Monday. Several pictures from the party have been posted on Instagram with '#AkuStoleTheShlo' and it just looks like a fairy tale affair. FYI, Chris Martin, the Coldplay lead, performed last night at a party.

 

 

Here are the inside pictures from Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-wedding party.

SRK was photographed with a fan.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

King Khan has arrived for the #Akash-Shloka Wedding Bash!

A post shared by Akash Ambani Shloka Mehta (@akustoletheshlo) on

 

Karisma Kapoor sprinkled stardust in a purple outfit and posed with cousin Aadar Jain.

urm1de1o

Screenshot of Aadar Jain's Instagram stories

 

Navya Naveli Nanda was a vision in black. How lovely does she look?

 

 

All that glitters is Jacqueline Fernandez.

 

 

Here's a sneak peek of the fun Disha, Alia, Ranbir, Ayan Mukerji are having at St Moritz.

 

 

John Abraham arrived with wife Priya Runchal.

 

 

Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh are spending their time in Switzerland like this.

 

 

Vidya Balan shared snippets from her Swiss diary.

 

 

 

 

Meanwhile, the soon-to-be married couple Akash and Shloka arrived in a carriage at the venue.

 

 

Nita and Mukesh Ambani's son Akash will reportedly marry Shloka Mehta in Mumbai in March. Shloka is the daughter of diamond magnate Russel Mehta. The couple got engaged last year.

