Akash Ambani And Shloka Mehta's Super Starry Pre-Wedding Party With Shah Rukh Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Navya Naveli And Others

Highlights
- Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora arrived earlier
- Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh are also in Switzerland
- Chris Martin performed last night at a party
Bollywood A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, Karisma Kapoor, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez and many others have joined Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Vidya Balan and Karan Johar in Switzerland for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-wedding party. Shweta Bachchan Nanda's daughter Navya Naveli has also been spotted at the star-studded affair. From the cricket fraternity, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh have arrived at St Moritz, where the festivities are currently underway. Alia and Ranbir, along with Arjun and Malaika, landed in Switzerland on Monday. Several pictures from the party have been posted on Instagram with '#AkuStoleTheShlo' and it just looks like a fairy tale affair. FYI, Chris Martin, the Coldplay lead, performed last night at a party.
OMG WHAAAAAA! @coldplay performed last night at the Akash-Shloka Wedding Bash, and we can't keep calm! Drooooooling!!!! . . #AkashAmbani #ShlokaMehta #AkuStoleTheShlo #MukeshAmbani #NitaAmbani #IshaAmbani #AnandPiramal #KokilaBenAmbani #AnantAmbani #RadhikaMerchant #AmbaniWedding #StMoritz #Switzerland #AmbaniWeddingBash #BadruttsPalace #India #Celebrations #IndianWedding #celebritywedding #destinationwedding #sangeetnight #chrismartin #coldplay
Here are the inside pictures from Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-wedding party.
SRK was photographed with a fan.
King Khan has arrived for the #Akash-Shloka Wedding Bash! . Reposted from @bollywoodtoursswitzerland . What a Great Honour to meet The King of Bollywood Himself!!! Here at St. Moritz, Switzerland We are very much looking forward to welcome you and Kajol in Switzerland for many films to come and to make a dream come true. Erwin Fssler, CEO Erwin Tours of Switzerland and Bollywood Tours of Switzerland @iamsrk @kajol @yrf . Erwin Tours of Switzerland . -Private Tours -Bollywood Tours -Farm Tours -Mindful and Slow Travel -Location Consultancy -Cultural Ambassador -Photography -Genealogy Research and Heritage Consultant . . #ShahRukhKhan #stmoritz #engadinstmoritz #badruttspalace #kulmhotel #kempinskistmoritz #akustoletheshlo #shlokamehta #akashambani #mukeshambani #nitaambani #ambaniwedding #Bollywood #Switzerland
Karisma Kapoor sprinkled stardust in a purple outfit and posed with cousin Aadar Jain.
Navya Naveli Nanda was a vision in black. How lovely does she look?
The ever so gorgeous, Navya Nanda for the Ambani Bash last night! Ain't she a stunner?! For those who don't know, she's the grand daughter of the legend, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan . #AkashAmbani #ShlokaMehta #AkuStoleTheShlo #MukeshAmbani #NitaAmbani #IshaAmbani #AnandPiramal #KokilaBenAmbani #AnantAmbani #RadhikaMerchant #AmbaniWedding #StMoritz #Switzerland #AmbaniWeddingBash #BadruttsPalace #India #Celebrations #IndianWedding #celebritywedding #destinationwedding #sangeetnight #navyananda #navyanavelinanda #amitabhbachchan #shwetabachchan
All that glitters is Jacqueline Fernandez.
WHAT A STUNNER!! #JacquelineFernandez for the Ambani Bash last night. Just can't get over her look. Shimmer & Shine!! . #AkashAmbani #ShlokaMehta #AkuStoleTheShlo #MukeshAmbani #NitaAmbani #IshaAmbani #AnandPiramal #KokilaBenAmbani #AnantAmbani #RadhikaMerchant #AmbaniWedding #StMoritz #Switzerland #AmbaniWeddingBash #BadruttsPalace #India #Celebrations #IndianWedding #celebritywedding #destinationwedding #sangeetnight #shimmer #shine
Here's a sneak peek of the fun Disha, Alia, Ranbir, Ayan Mukerji are having at St Moritz.
The guests having a gala time in St. Moritz . #AkashAmbani #ShlokaMehta #AkuStoleTheShlo #MukeshAmbani #NitaAmbani #IshaAmbani #AnandPiramal #KokilaBenAmbani #AnantAmbani #RadhikaMerchant #AmbaniWedding #StMoritz #Switzerland #AmbaniWeddingBash #BadruttsPalace #India #Celebrations #IndianWedding #celebritywedding #destinationwedding #sangeetnight #bacheloretteparty #dishapatani #ranbirkapoor #aliabhatt #malaikaarora
John Abraham arrived with wife Priya Runchal.
#johnabraham arrives with wife, #priyaabraham for the wedding festivities of Akash & Shloka . #AkashAmbani #ShlokaMehta #AkuStoleTheShlo #MukeshAmbani #NitaAmbani #IshaAmbani #AnandPiramal #KokilaBenAmbani #AnantAmbani #RadhikaMerchant #AmbaniWedding #StMoritz #Switzerland #AmbaniWeddingBash #BadruttsPalace #India #Celebrations #IndianWedding #celebritywedding #destinationwedding #sangeetnight
Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh are spending their time in Switzerland like this.
@harbhajan3 & @yuvisofficial enjoying their time in @stmoritz Guessing there's no party in the afternoon, hence they're taking a stroll . . #akashambani #shlokamehta #yuvrajsingh #harbhajansingh #cricket #bollywood #india #indian #akustoletheshlo #ambaniwedding #prewedding
Vidya Balan shared snippets from her Swiss diary.
Meanwhile, the soon-to-be married couple Akash and Shloka arrived in a carriage at the venue.
Akash Ambani & Shloka Mehta That's how the royals arrive . #AkashAmbani #ShlokaMehta #AkuStoleTheShlo #MukeshAmbani #NitaAmbani #IshaAmbani #AnandPiramal #KokilaBenAmbani #AnantAmbani #RadhikaMerchant #AmbaniWedding #StMoritz #Switzerland #AmbaniWeddingBash #BadruttsPalace #India #Celebrations #IndianWedding #winterwonderland #fairytale #fairytalewedding #dreamy
Nita and Mukesh Ambani's son Akash will reportedly marry Shloka Mehta in Mumbai in March. Shloka is the daughter of diamond magnate Russel Mehta. The couple got engaged last year.