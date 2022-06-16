The Big Box Office Clash: Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha vs Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan

Aamir and Kareena in Laal Singh Chaddha trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

August 11 is going to witness a box office clash between two of the biggest stars in Bollywood - Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar. Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan are slated to hit the screens on August 11, this year. Akshay Kumar announced his film's release date in an Instagram post on Thursday and he wrote: "Bringing you all a story of the purest form of bond that will remind you of yours. Raksha Bandhan releasing in cinemas on 11th August, 2022. Return to feelings." The film has been directed by Aanand L Rai and it also stars Bhumi Pednekar. This is Akshay Kumar's second project with the filmmaker after the 2021 film Atrangi Re, co-starring Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan.

Earlier, Laal Singh Chaddha was to clash with Om Raut's Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon. However, the makers of Adipurush changed their release date. The official Instagram page of Aamir Khan Productions shared a statement where they also thanked the makers of Adipurush for shifting their release date from August 11. "We would like to thank Mr Bhushan Kumar, T Series and Om Raut and the entire team of Adipurush from the bottom of our hearts," read an excerpt from the statement.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. The film has been directed by Advait Chandan. Laal Singh Chaddha is collaboratively being produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures. In Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan will be seen sharing screen space with his 3 Idiots co-stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh. It will also star Naga Chaitanya. The film marks the Telugu star's Bollywood debut.

The classic Forrest Gump showcased the story of a man (Tom Hanks), who does extraordinary things in his life. However, his only purpose is to be with his childhood love Jenny (Robin Wright).