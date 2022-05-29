Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer: Aamir Khan And Kareena Kapoor's Film Will Take You On A Soulful Ride

A still from Laal Singh Chaddha. (courtesy: aamirkhanproductions)

New Delhi: The wait is finally over as the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, have unveiled the trailer. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film is a Hindi adaptation of the hit Hollywood film Forrest Gump. The trailer was released during the first innings of the IPL 2022 finale. The film also marks the Hollywood debut of south actor Naga Chaitanya. Aamir Khan Productions shared the trailer on Instagram and wrote, "Experience the extraordinary journey of #LaalSinghChaddha, a simple man whose heart is filled with love, hope and warmth. #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer out now! Releasing in cinemas worldwide on 11th Aug."

Here have a look:

Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Viacom18 Studios and Paramount Pictures, the film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11, 2022.



