The Aarya Effect: Sushmita Sen Shares Fan-Made Posters With A Filmy Twist

A fan of Sushmita Sen gave a twist to some of the most iconic films by inserting the actress' picture as the protagonist and tweaking the titles with her brand new show Aarya, which marks her comeback in the Indian entertainment industry. For instance, the classic Godfather series was changed to The Godmother. Gangs of Wasseypur became Gangs Of Jaipur. Agneepath was edited to Aaryapath. Some ROFL edits also included Once Upon A Times In Jaipur, Aaryaji: The Unsung Warrior and Aaryavanshi. To sum it up, it was an offer that Sushmita Sen couldn't refuse. In this case, the former beauty queen couldn't help but share the fan-made posters of Aarya on social media.

Sushmita Sen captioned the post: "You guys are amazing! Had to share some of your creative versions of Aarya (from Instagram). I love you guys. Thank you for all the love and honest feedback. You guys make every journey worth it."

Speaking of her comeback show, Sushmita Sen, in a recent interview told news agency PTI: "I don't think women today in India are bechari. If you want a show in the present time, you can't make something regressive and I, for one, will not work in that scenario. I can't work in something that is regressive, I never will."

Aarya showcases Sushmita Sen's journey from a doting mother to a fighter, after her husband is shot dead in broad daylight. The show also features Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, Namit Das, Ankur Bhatia and Alexx ONell in pivotal roles.