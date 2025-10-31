Jaya Bachchan Heaps Praise On Grandson Agastya Nanda Ahead Of His Bollywood Debut With <i>Ikkis</i>: "He Is Determined"

Jaya Bachchan is all praises for her grandson Agastya Nanda. The 24-year-old, who made his debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies on Netflix, is now gearing up for his maiden theatrical release, Ikkis. The war drama also features Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia as the female lead.

Jaya Bachchan, in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, revealed that Agastya Nanda is determined to carve his own path. She said, “Luckily, Agastya is a fast learner. Neither of his parents are actors, so he's leaning on his grandparents and his Maamu (Uncle) Abhishek Bachchan for guidance.”

The film veteran added, “You know me — I wouldn't praise anyone, least of all my own children or grandchildren. But Agastya is special. That child is determined to forge his own path. Just like I once did. Like me, he won't follow the herd.”

Agastya Nanda is the son of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan's daughter-author Shweta Bachchan and industrialist Nikhil Nanda.

Previously, Amitabh Bachchan also gave a shout-out to his grandson's upcoming movie. The Bollywood megastar shared Ikkis' trailer on X and wrote a lovely note.

It read, "Agastya! I held you in my hands as soon as you were born. A few months later, I held you again in my hands and your soft fingers reached out to play with my beard. TODAY you play in theatres all over the World. You are SPECIAL. All my prayers and blessings to you. May you ever bring glory to your work and the greatest PRIDE for the family."

T 5548(i) -https://t.co/Qz7cU2DSRq

Agastya ! I held you in my hands as soon as you were born .. few months later, I held you again in my hands and your soft fingers reached out to play with my beard ..

TODAY you play in Theatres all over the World ..

You are SPECIAL .. all my… — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 29, 2025

Agastya Nanda's father, Nikhil Nanda, also extended his best wishes to his son ahead of Ikkis' premiere.

“Some moments make you proud beyond words. Watching the trailer of IKKIS, I felt immense pride - as a father and as an Indian. Agastya's portrayal of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal (PVC) is a moving tribute to courage and our nation's spirit. Wishing Agastya, Sriram Raghavan, and the IKKIS team every success in sharing this inspiring story,” he wrote on Facebook.

Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan, will hit the silver screens this year in December.