Thappad Box Office Collection Day 2: At Rs 8 Crore, Taapsee Pannu's Film Maintains Steady Pace

Taapsee Pannu's latest movie Thappad 's box office collection witnessed a jump on its second day, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film showcases the story of a woman who decides to end her marriage after being slapped by her husband at a party. Thappad has been witnessing "occupancy at metros" with "substantial growth". In his report, Taran Adarsh also wrote that the film needs to maintain the same pace on its third day as well and that it is eyeing Rs 14 crore in its opening weekend. Sharing the box office performance of Thappad on social media, Taran Adarsh wrote, "Thappad jumps on Day 2. Occupancy at metros, target audience, witnesses substantial growth. Needs to maintain the pace on Day 3. Eyes Rs 14 crore total in its opening weekend. Friday Rs 3.07 crore, Saturday Rs 5.05 crore. Total: Rs 8.12 crore India business."

Thappad opened to great reviews from film critics post its release on Friday. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave four stars (out of five) to Thappad and wrote, "Thappad does not hector and holler. Neither male-bashing nor finger-pointing is the film's intention although recriminations and misgivings between partners, married or otherwise, constitute its crux. It addresses domestic violence and its impact on a victim with striking clarity, but it doesn't present a one-sided portrait. Even after she is sure she no longer loves Vikram, Amrita confesses to her lawyer that she is herself partly at fault for her current plight."

Other than Taapsee Pannu, Thappad also stars Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza, Tanvi Azmi, Kumud Mishra, Ram Kapoor, Ankur Rathee, Ratna Pathak Shah and Manav Kaul. The film is directed by Anubhav Sinha.