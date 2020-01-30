Thappad First Look: Taapsee Pannu's Poster Asks What's Justified In The Name Of Love

Taapsee Pannu in Thapaad first look (courtesy taapsee)

A day after Taapsee Pannu greeted us as cricketer Mithali Raj, she shared the first look poster of Anubhav Sinha's upcoming movie Thappad. The first look poster is as powerful as the name of the movie. In the poster, Taapsee's face appears to be distorted with her hair going astray, as if she's been hit with great force - presumably a thappad. Taapsee Pannu's tweet gives an idea about what the film's storyline could be. "Kya yeh bas itni si baat hai? Kya pyaar mein ye bhi jayaz hai? (Is it just a tiny issue? Even this is justified in love?)," tweeted the 32-year-old actress. "Yeh Thappad ki pehli jhalak hai (This is the first glimpse of Thappad)," she added. Taapsee's poster has received thumbs-ups from her fans on Twitter and Instagram, with comments saying: "Looking forward."

Here's the first look poster of Thappad.

Kya yeh bas itni si baat hai?

Kya pyaar mein ye bhi jayaz hai?



Yeh #Thappad Ki pehli Jhalak hai!#Thappadfirstlookpic.twitter.com/4WZGT4IXp8 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 30, 2020

Taapsee has previously worked with Anubhav Sinha in the critically acclaimed courtroom drama Mulk. Taapsee's co-star in Thappad is actor Pavail Gulati, who featured in the actress' Instagram post from the last day of the film's shoot. "31 days flew faster than storm but left the same impact. While most of the times I am thanking my stars to get a chance to work with such a director (in this case I got lucky twice) but other times I see it as a curse. Curse of too much comfort , too much ease, too complex an emotion simplified too easily, too much to learn, too much of happiness, the only thing too little is the number of days spent on set," Taapsee had written.

Thappad is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha, who also directs the film. Thappad is slated to hit screens on February 28.