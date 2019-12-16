Taapsee Pannu Tweets New Film Thappad's Release Date; Director Anubhav Sinha Says 'No One Told Me'

Taapsee Pannu in a still from Thappad (courtesy taapsee)

Taapsee Pannu, whose new film Thappad is currently in post-production, shared the release date of the movie on Monday. In a tweet, Taapsee also gave a major shout-out to director Anubhav Sinha, with whom she collaborated for the critically acclaimed courtroom drama Mulk. "Reuniting with the man who has taken 'reinventing' to some other level... Anubhav Sinha. Looking forward to show you all on February 28, 2020. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha, Thappad will release on February 28, 2020," the 32-year-old actress tweeted. Sharing Taapsee's tweet, Anubhav Sinha wrote on his Twitter: "Arre? No one told me... 28th Feb? Chal theek hai phir." Can't tell if he's joking.

Taapsee Pannu, last seen in this year's release Saand Ki Aankh, wrapped Thappad in October this year. She posted a lengthy Instagram note to mark her last day on sets: "31 days flew faster than storm but left the same impact. While most of the times I am thanking my stars to get a chance to work with such a director (in this case I got lucky twice) but other times I see it as a curse. Curse of too much comfort , too much ease, too complex an emotion simplified too easily, too much to learn, too much of happiness, the only thing too little is the number of days spent on set." Taapsee co-stars with actor Pavail Gulati in the movie:

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu also has Shabaash Mithu, the biopic on cricketer Mithali Raj, in her line-up.