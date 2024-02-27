Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 18: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's Film's Third Monday Result

Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor in a still from the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

On its third Monday, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya witnessed a decline in box office collection. On day 18, the film, which marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, garnered Rs 90 lakhs, as reported by Sacnilk. To compare, on day 17, the film had made Rs 2.65 crore. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the movie has amassed a total of Rs 74.35 crore at the domestic box office, so far. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya narrates a modern-day love story of an engineer and an AI-generated robot. With a guest appearance by Janhvi Kapoor, the film features Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Ashish Verma, and Rakesh Kumar in key roles.

A few weeks back, Kriti Sanon, who portrays the role of Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation, also known as Sifra, pleasantly surprised audiences by paying a visit to a theatre screening her movie. Kriti shared a video capturing her interaction with the audience post-screening. Addressing the buzzing crowd, she casually inquired, “Kaisi lagi picture? [How'd you like the movie?]” To which the enthusiastic response was, “Bahut achi [Absolutely brilliant].” The theatre echoed with cheers and hoots of appreciation. Seizing the moment, Kriti then posed the million-dollar question, “Part 2 banana chahiye? [Should we make a Part 2?],” and the response was a loud "Yes!"

One particularly eager fan even requested Kriti Sanon to recreate her robot laugh from the movie, and she happily obliged with a grin. As the interaction drew to a close, Kriti expressed her gratitude, saying, “Lovely to see you all. Yeh sab hum aapke liye hi karte hai. [We do all this for you.] It's so nice to see a packed theatre and it's so nice to hear you laugh. Thank you so much.” While sharing the video, Kriti Sanon wrote, “Audience's love, their laughter, seeing them enjoy and clap! This is all we work for!! Overwhelmed with all the love pouring in for #TeriBaatonMeinUljhaJiya!! Thank you for loving Aryan (Shahid Kapoor) & Sifra's “impossible” si love story!”

Released on February 9, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been jointly backed by Maddock Films and Jio Studios.